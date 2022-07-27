NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Up 604.5% in July

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 604.5% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 472.0 days.
NEXT Stock Performance
NXGPF remained flat at $78.70 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NXGPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.58) to GBX 6,200 ($74.70) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.54) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($96.69) to GBX 6,450 ($77.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NEXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,036.33.
About NEXT
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.
