NextDAO (NAX) Achieves Market Cap of $596,625.15

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $596,625.15 and $182,399.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,373.43 or 0.99955535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017361 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,396,076,246 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,844,137 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

NextDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

