NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 2,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,135,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Up 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 112.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 975,934 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.