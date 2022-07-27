NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

