NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Gap Down to $18.60

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $17.70. NextGen Healthcare shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 11,944 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXGN. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $66,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,188.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,338 shares of company stock worth $867,755. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

