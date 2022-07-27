Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2312976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

