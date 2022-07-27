NFTify Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTify has a total market cap of $193,540.05 and $808.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017538 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001928 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC.
NFTify Coin Profile
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
NFTify Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.