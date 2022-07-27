Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the June 30th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,763. Nickel Creek Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project that consists of 711 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 13,279 hectares and 91 quartz mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,371 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada.

