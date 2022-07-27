Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.03

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

Nine Dragons Paper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

