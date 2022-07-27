NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

NiSource has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

NiSource Trading Up 0.6 %

NiSource stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $3,419,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

