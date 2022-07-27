nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 183,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

nLIGHT Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $12,842,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 532,160 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in nLIGHT by 49.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after buying an additional 489,834 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,340,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 306,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

