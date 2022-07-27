Nokia Oyj Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nokia Oyj in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.
Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:NOK opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.81.
Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.
Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.
