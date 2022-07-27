Nokia Oyj Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nokia Oyj in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.4 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.