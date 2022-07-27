Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.