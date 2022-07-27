Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.
Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,422. The company has a market capitalization of $330.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $41.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
