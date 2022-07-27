Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,422. The company has a market capitalization of $330.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $41.39.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 127.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.