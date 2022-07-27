Northeast Investment Management Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

