Northland Securities Raises Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $55.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Calix Trading Up 5.4 %

CALX stock traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. 13,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,058. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58.

Insider Transactions at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Calix by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

