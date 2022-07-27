NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

