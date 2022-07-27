Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.482 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 71.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.4 %

NWN stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NWN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

