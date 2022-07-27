NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Bank of America lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.46 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $180.93.
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.