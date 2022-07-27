NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Bank of America lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.46 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $180.93.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.