Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

KO stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 200,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973,364. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $268.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

