Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49 shares in the company, valued at $42,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $855.21.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $28.15 on Wednesday, reaching $804.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,975,792. The company has a market capitalization of $834.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $712.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $850.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

