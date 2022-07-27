Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in CME Group by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after acquiring an additional 434,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.27.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $7.59 on Wednesday, reaching $196.19. 28,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.86 and a 200 day moving average of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

