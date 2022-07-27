Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. 113,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

