Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 3,725 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 12.0% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 535,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.48. 74,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,014. The company has a market cap of $233.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.