Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 4,996 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 36,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 158,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $123.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $339.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

