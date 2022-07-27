Oak Harvest Investment Services Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in ResMed were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ResMed by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.67.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

ResMed Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,264,845. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.91. 1,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,001. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.26. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

