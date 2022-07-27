Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.32. 13,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,449. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.