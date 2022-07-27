Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 502 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,910. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

