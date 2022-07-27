Occidental Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,121. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.26. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

