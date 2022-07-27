Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.61. The stock had a trading volume of 70,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average is $148.15. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.