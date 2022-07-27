Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,047,000 after purchasing an additional 338,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,321 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 197,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 61,256 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $65.01. 45,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,549. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.35.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

