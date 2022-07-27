Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 2.49% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEUZ stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $55.85.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.956 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

