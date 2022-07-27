Occidental Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $106.04. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,341. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.