OceanaGold (OGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$361.90 million during the quarter.
OceanaGold Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.61. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.79 and a 52-week high of C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.28.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
