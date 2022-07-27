Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 6.3%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.43. 19,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,049,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Cowen set a $15.00 price objective on Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

