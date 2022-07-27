Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $87.00

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.05), with a volume of 51563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.14).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 497.37.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

