ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion. ODP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.78-$0.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. 5,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04. ODP has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ODP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ODP in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ODP by 45.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in ODP in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 46.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

