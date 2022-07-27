Offerpad Solutions Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Offerpad Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OPAD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 8.78.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.17. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 2.05 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

