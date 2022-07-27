Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Hits $4.52 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $132,850.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,409.97 or 0.99919877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00044021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023123 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004422 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,605,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

