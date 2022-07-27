Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

OVBC opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

