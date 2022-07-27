OIN Finance (OIN) Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $17,482.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.27 or 1.00001462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003767 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00127146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029407 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

