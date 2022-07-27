Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.9 %

ODFL stock opened at $273.10 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

