Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $2.14 on Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00009391 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.20 million and $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00256138 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,361 coins and its circulating supply is 563,045 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

