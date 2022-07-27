Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,916,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,574,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

