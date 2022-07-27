OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sees Large Volume Increase

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 353,376 shares.The stock last traded at $7.14 and had previously closed at $7.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Powell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen W. Powell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $114,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,059 shares of company stock valued at $271,356 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

