Ontology Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $203.46 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00099420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00031651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00239136 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00039893 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

