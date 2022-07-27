Open Governance Token Price Up 5% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $24,841.78 and approximately $9.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,946.37 or 0.99954228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00128273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol.

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

