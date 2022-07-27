OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.69

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.69 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.94 ($0.07). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 499,653 shares.

OPG Power Ventures Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.47 million and a PE ratio of 342.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.69.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

