Oppenheimer Comments on Landstar System, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $11.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.98. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.35. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.