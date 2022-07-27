Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 122,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 46,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.